No Military Base In Ghana - US Embassy

According to a statement issued by the Embassy in Accra in response to a Joy FM report on the matter, the US explained that, “The United States Embassy wishes to underscore that the United States has not requested, nor does it plan to establish a military base or bases in Ghana.”



“The current status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) between the United States of America and the Republic of Ghana is approximately 20years old, it does not cover the current range of and volume of bilateral exercises and assistance," the statement added.



“This year, the United States of America is investing over $20million in training and equipment for the Ghanaian armed forces. Ghana is also once again preparing to train U.S. forces – as it did in 2017."



"The United States and Ghana are planning joint security exercises in 2018, which require access to Ghanaian bases by U.S. participants and those from other nations when included."



We refer all other questions to the Government of Ghana.



...more to follow soon