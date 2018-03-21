Trader Granted GHC100,000.00 Bail For Fraud

Related Stories The Asante Juaben circuit court has granted a GHC 100,000.00 bail with one surety, to 36-year-old trader for defrauding 12 persons in the Kwabre East district.



Frank Antwi is said to have defrauded the 12 persons to the tune of GH¢106,500.00 by false pretense.



He will reappear before the court presided over by Mr Yusif Osei Asibey, on April 23, this year.



Police Chief Inspector De-graft Adjei, prosecuting, said Siaka Yahaya, the complainant and Antwi met and became friends in 2014.



Antwi promised to secure a Turkish visa to Yahaya and collected GH¢9,000.00 from him.



Chief Inspector Adjei said Antwi later asked Yahaya to recruit additional people who are interested in traveling to Turkey for him to secure the needed travelling documents for them.



He said Yahaya was able to recruit the 12 people and they made a total contribution of about GH¢106,500.00 to the accused.



The prosecution said after several attempts to get Antwi to provide them with the documents, the complainant became suspicious and reported the matter to the Mampongten police who arrested him.



Antwi admitted in his caution statement of collecting the money and he was charged with the offence.