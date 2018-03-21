Unite Behind Government’s Development Agenda – Deputy Minister

Related Stories The Deputy Energy Minister, Mr. William Owuraku Aidoo, has called for the people to unite behind the government in the implementation of its development programmes.



Everybody should find space to support the various interventions being rolled out to sustain the economy on the path of growth.



He was speaking at a social gathering organized by Afigya-Kwabre South Constituency of the NPP for its newly elected officers – constituency executive, polling station and electoral area officers, and coordinators at Bronkon near Afrancho.



He underlined the government’s unswerving determination to make sure that there was equitable distribution of national resources, to benefit everybody.



The creation of additional municipalities and districts was meant not only to bring governance to the doorsteps of the people but speed up socio-economic progress and raise the quality of life.



They would continue to work hard and be more creative to open job opportunities and transform the economic situation of the people.



Mr. Aidoo, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, announced that some bad roads there were going to be fixed. These had already been awarded on contract.



There would also be the provision of street lights in the communities to enhance security.



Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, the Constituency Chairman, urged the party members to be disciplined, remain loyal and to ensure unity of purpose.



They should follow the laid down procedure to get any grievances resolved.