Alleged Major Mahama Killers Plead Not Guilty

The 14 people accused of killing Major Maxwell Adam Mahama at Denkyira Obuasi, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of the military officer.



One of the accused persons, William Baah, the assembly member of Denkyira Obuasi, pleaded not guilty to abetment of murder while the other 13 pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.



They are Bernard Asamoah, Kofi Nyame, Akwasi Baah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim, Bismark Donkor, John Boasie, Akwasi Asante, Charles Quaining, Emmanuel Baidoo, Bismark Abanga and Kwadwo Animah.



Asamoah, Nyame, Baah, Tuffour, Kubi, Anim, Donkor, Boasie, Asante and Quaining also pleaded not guilty to murder.



The 14 accused persons, with their hands behind their backs, on Wednesday morning pleaded not guilty with Major Mahama’s father, Captain Dennis Mahama’s (rtd), who was present in the courtroom, eyes fixated on them.



Meanwhile, the court, presided over by Mrs Justice Mariama Owusu, has adjourned the case to April 12, 2018 for a jury to be empaneled for the trial.



Major Mahama, who was on official duty to check illegal mining activities, was lynched at Denkyira Obuasi on May 29, 2017.