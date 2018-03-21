Commission Begins Second Phase Of Hearings In N/R

Related Stories The Commission of Inquiry into the creation of new regionson Tuesday began the second phase of its public hearings in Tamale allowing people from the Mamprugu Traditional Area to give reasons as to why a new region should be created out of the Northern Region.



The Tamale public hearing was the first of four others to be held at Walewale, Nalerigu, Bunkpurugu and Mamprugu/Moaduri until March 25.



On Monday, the Commission concluded its public hearings in the Gonja Traditional Area after a week’s tour of the area.



The Gonja Traditional Area and the Mamprugu Traditional Area petitioned the Commission to create two regions out of the Northern Region.



Dr Sam Bugri, a retired Public Health Physician, one of those who spoke during the public hearing in Tamale on Tuesday, said the creation of the proposed region in the Mamprugu Traditional Area would lead to the establishment of additional health facilities to cater for the health needs of the people.



Mr Abdallah Abubakari, a former Northern Regional Minister, shared his experiences as former chairman of the Regional Security Council, saying it was always difficult to promptly deploy security personnel to flashpoints in the Region because of its vast nature.



Mr Abubakari said the creation of the proposed region would ensure the establishment of more police stations to quickly respond to emergency situations.



Major issues raised by various stakeholders during the hearings included poor road infrastructure, tourism and agricultural potential of the Mamprugu area, need for more education facilities as reasons for the creation of the proposed region.



Justice Stephen Allan Brobbey, Chairman of the Commission, assured that views expressed would be considered for the creation of the proposed region.