Ebony’s ‘Body Guard’ To Be Buried On Saturday

Related Stories Francis Atsu Vondee, a Lance Corporal in the Ghana Air Force and a supposed ‘bodyguard’ to dancehall artiste Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng alias Ebony Reigns who died together with her and her friend, Franky Kuri in a gory car crash will be laid to rest on Saturday, March,24, 2018.



In an interview with Ghana Crusader, a family member of Francis Vondee disclosed that the final funeral and burial rites of Atsu, a former student of Sogakofe Senior High School will be held on Saturday, March,24, 2018.



It is confirmed, the burial rites will be held at Adidome Mafi in the Volta Region where he hails from.



Francis Vondee met his untimely death on Thursday, February 8, 2018 together with Ebony and Franky Kuri when the jeep they were traveling in, slammed into an oncoming ‘VIP bus’ on the Kumasi – Sunyani road.



There were reports, his body had been detained to serve a sentence after a court-martial after his demise but the Ghana Armed Forces refuted, claiming it was inaccurate and malicious speculations.