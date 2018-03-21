Ghana Immigration Service takes delivery of vehicles and motorcycles

Related Stories The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has taken delivery of 35 vehicles and 20 motorcycles to enhance its operations.



The vehicles which included 10 Toyota Hilux Pick-Ups, 25 Honda four wheel All-Terrain-Vehicles (ATV) and 20 Honda motorcycles were made available by the Government of Ghana as part of efforts at equipping the Service with the necessary logistics to combat cross border crimes and irregular migration.



The provision of these vehicles fits into the Service’s vision of restructuring, revamping and retooling its Border Patrol Unit to effectively patrol the borders and ensure security.



Receiving the keys to the vehicles and motorcycles, the Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration in-charge of Operations and Command Post (DCG/OPs & CP), Mr. Laud Affrifah, indicated that they would be distributed to the various border posts of the Service to intensify surveillance and patrolling of the borders as well as enhance GIS visibility at the frontiers.



He said that the vehicles and motorcycles would significantly contribute to the fight against illegal entries and cross border crimes. He reminded border patrol personnel who would be using the vehicles to take good care of them and ensure their regular servicing.



“Already, Management of the Service has directed all Commands to strengthen security checks at the borders and ensure due diligence,” he noted.



He added “if we are able to effectively deter and prevent miscreants and other illegitimate migrants from entering the country, the nation’s crime issues would be more than half resolved.”