More Than 360 Persons Died In Road Accidents Between January And February, 2018

Related Stories More than 360 persons died while over 2,272 others were injured in vehicular accidents in the first two months of 2018.



A total of, 2,085 crashes, involving 3,415 vehicles were recorded during the period.



Mrs May Obiri-Yeboah, the Executive Director of the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), who disclosed this at the launch of the NRSC 2018 Easter Campaign in Accra, said the accident comprised of 1,394 commercial vehicles, 1,401 private vehicles, and 620 motorcycles.



She said at the same period last year a total of 1,986 reported crashes resulted in 2,069 injuries and 354 deaths.



Also for the same period, a total of 2,987 vehicles comprising 1,255 commercial vehicles, 1,221 private vehicles, and 511 motorcycles were involved in crashes.



Mrs Obiri-Yeboah said this implied that compared to the same period last year, the number of road traffic crashes and the number of vehicles involved have increased by approximately five per cent and 14.3 per cent respectively, whereas the number of recorded injuries and deaths have respectively appreciated by 9.800 and 3.4 per cent.



She said preliminary investigations into the above crashes showed that contempt for, and non-compliance with road safety regulations on the part of drivers was as much a concern.



She said most of the incidents involved high occupancy vehicles where the result of over-speeding and wrongful overtaking resulted in the casualties.



‘’The absence of road signs and road markings, street lighting and safe crossing facilities for pedestrians impacted negatively on the situation in some regards.



‘’This trend is unacceptable but reversible provided we will collectively as stakeholders and road users commit to renew our energies, strengths and efforts,’’ she said.



She, therefore, appealed to the roads agencies to as a matter of necessity to adopt appropriate interventions that equip roads of the requisite facilities, while the NRSC also intensifies campaigns and outreaches to sensitise various road users on road safety within the constraints of human resources and sustainable funding opportunities.



Mrs Obiri-Yeboah called on drivers to observe road traffic regulations before, during and after the Easter celebration to curb death and injuries on roads.



‘’We particularly expect the Police to intensify their visibility in the period before, during and after the season while transport operators will strengthen their internal controls for the public good,’’ she said.



The event was held on the theme: ‘’Your Family Needs You Alive, Drive Safely, Think Safety’’.