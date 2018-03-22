Private Security Man, 67 Remanded For Impregnating Girl 13

Related Stories A 67-year old private security man who allegedly impregnated 13 year old girl at Adenta has been remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.



Ibrahim Musah aka uncle Kpefe who allegedly defiled the victim on many occasions.



Charged with defilement, Musah pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin –Doku asked Musah whether he was aware that the victim was three months pregnant, he said he was not aware.



The court indicated to Musah that a DNA test would be conducted to determine the father of the child.



The matter has been adjourned to April 3.



Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Adolphine Dzansi said the complainant is a trader and victim’s aunt. The victim is a class three pupil.



Prosecution said Musah resides with his niece, the aunt and victim on the same compound house at Adenta.



DSP Dzansi said due to the cordial relationship with the complainant the accused sometimes sends the victim on errands for him.



During the year 2017 Musah sent the victim to buy sachet water and bring same to his room.



While presenting the water to Musah, he pushed the victim onto his bed and had sexual intercourse with her and warned her not to tell anyone.



Prosecution said since then Musah has been having sexual intercourse with the victim.



For fear of being harmed, the victim did not inform anyone until the complainant quizzed her over her last menstruation.



Prosecution said the victim told the complainant she last had her menstruation in December 2017 and revealed that Musah has been having sexual intercourse with her.



A report was made to the Police and the complainant was given a Police medical report form to seek treatment in any government health facility.



According to prosecution the endorsed medical report form indicated the victim was three months pregnant. Later Musah was picked up by the Police.