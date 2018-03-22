You Will Conduct Your Own Cross Examination If… – Court Warns

Related Stories The case of Akosua Agyapong an ace musician and Frank Agyemang a contractor saddled in GH¢ 105, 000 land transaction deal, has been adjourned to April 10.



The Court presided over Mrs Priscilla Dapaah adjourned the matter, following the absence of Agyemang’s counsel in Court.



This is the fifth time that the court had adjourned the matter because of the absence of Agyemang’s counsel.



The trial judge informed Agyemang that at the next court sitting, with or without counsel, he would have to cross-examine the complainant, Mr Jonas Asamoah.



When the matter was called, Mr B.T Agbalie counsel for Akosua told the court that his colleague was on his feet at the High Court.



Counsel for Agyemang since January 29, this year had not appeared in court to cross examine Mr Asamoah thereby leading to the adjournments.



Akosua and her accomplice Agyemang, a businessman, a.k.a. Killer Boss, have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and fraudulent transaction of land.



The prosecution said the complainant in the case was a car dealer while Agyemang is a building contractor.



According to Prosecution, in February last year, the businessman who was interested in a parcel of land where he could display his cars for sale contacted Akosua for assistance.



The Prosecution said she told the businessman that she had a plot of land for rent, but the businessman wanted an outright sale.



Prosecution said Akosua later introduced Agyemang to the complainant as her brother, who had one plot of land opposite the West Hills Mall for sale.



The businessman, after inspecting the land expressed interest.



The Prosecution said Akosua assured the complainant that the land was genuine and that Agyemang was the rightful owner.



“They then took the businessman to the Lands Commission, went into one of the offices and came out with someone who confirmed that the land indeed belonged to Agyemang, and upon this, the businessman became convinced,’’ Prosecution said.



Afterwards, the prosecution said, the businessman paid GH¢105,000.00 for the land and later gave a Toyota RAV 4 vehicle costing GH¢100,000.00 to Agyemang for another plot of land.



“When the complainant went to work on the land, another person came to him claiming ownership of the land with the original documents.



He reported the matter to the police leading to Akosua and Agyemang’s arrest. Agyemang, through his uncle, has released the vehicle to the police, Prosecution said.



Akosua and Agyemang have pleaded not guilty and are on bail in the sum of GH¢160,000.00 with three sureties, one of whom is to be justified.