Atiwa Forest Protestors Against Bauxite Mining Arrive In Accra

The concerned residents of Atiwa in the East Akim Municipality in the Eastern Region, who begun a 95-km walk from the Atiwa Forest Range to the Flagstaff House to put pressure on the government to rescind its decision to use the country’s largest forest reserve for bauxite mining have arrived in Accra.



Numbering about 70, they arrived in Accra Thursday morning after six days of walk which, began last Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Sagyimase, a community located at the foot of the Atiwa Forest Range.

The protestors carried placards, some of which read: ‘Water is the most precious element in the world', 'Rich or poor, everyone needs water'; 'Save Atiwa Forest now'; 'Save water it doesn't grow on trees'; 'Save water bodies Mr President'; 'When you save water, it saves you’, ‘No Atiwa Forest, no Ayensu’ and ‘EPA, protect our water bodies’.

The protest is being supported by A. Rocha Ghana, a civil society organisation.



Already, they have presented their petition to the East Akim Municipal Assembly and the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.



Two hundred and sixty square kilometres of the Atiwa Range has been declared a protected area. Yet the forest is not only rich in life but also in minerals.



They intend sending a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.





