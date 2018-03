Related Stories The historical Cape Coast Castle harbours traumatic stories of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade.



The site has gained worldwide recognition but behind the castle is an open defecation ground.



Tourists who throng the site are appalled and have vowed never to go swimming in Ghana’s ocean.



Watch Joojo Cobbinah's report:











Source: Joy News Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.