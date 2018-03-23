Bishop Obinim Parades Congregation To Confess Their Sexual Escapades - VIDEO

Leader and Founder of the International Godsway Church Bishop Daniel Obinim who has been engulfed in recent controversies was captured in a video parading his church members to openly confess their sexual escapades.
His church members were made to reveal before the congregation the number of partners they have slept with and how they slept with them.
At the Tema Branch of the International Godsway Church, congregants narrated their sexual sins as some confessed they slept with partners ranging from 10-50.
Watch video below:
