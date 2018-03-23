Use 'Akufo-Addo Cannot Be President' As A Source Of Inspiration - Bishop Agyin-Asare

Related Stories General Overseer of the Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare, has challenged Christians to use the story of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as a reference point and be assured that, God will lift them to the level they want to be.



The renowned man of God in his Thursday’s edition on the month of March success series, which is aired on Rainbow Radio said, God granted the current president success, lifted him up to where he belonged and gave him greater exploits when everybody wrote him off.



The man of God admonished Christians not to allow people to intimidate them because every individual has his or her time zone.



He used the stories President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama and the circumstances that led to them becoming first gentlemen of the land.



Anyone who wants to be successful he stated must have a vision because without a vision, you cannot control yourself.



He also stressed the need for people with a vision to pray about it because without prayers, the vision, will be meaningless.



Bishop Agyinasare also admonished the public to forget about their past failures and focus on what is ahead of them.



‘’If you listened to the election campaign, there were some people who said, Nana Akufo-Addo can never be president [but] today, he is the [President]. Human beings wrote him [Nana Addo] off…When John Mahama was vice president, people will meet him in the corridor; and they won’t even greet him because as for the vice president, the next time we go for congress, you can’t win because you don’t have what it takes. In one day, God changed his story. He woke up one morning; he was president…If God has not written you off, no man can write you off. If God has said it is possible, no man call tell you it is not possible,’’ he added.