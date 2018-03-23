4 Killed As Articulated Truck, Bus Collide On Techiman-Kumasi Road

Related Stories A day after the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) revealed the damning statistics that 336 people lost their lives in road accidents in just the first two months of 2018, four persons have been confirmed dead in yet another crash along the Techiman-Kumasi road.



The crash, which occurred early on Thursday morning according to eyewitnesses, involved an articulated truck carrying cattle, believed to have been travelling from Burkina Faso to Kumasi.



The truck run into a Neoplan bus heading towards Techiman from Accra.



The driver of the articulated truck, in attempt to avoid a head-on collision with a parked truck, veered off its lane and crashed into the Neoplan bus.



The impact of the crash caused extensive damage to both vehicles killing both drivers on the spot and two other passengers in the bus.



18 others sustained varying degrees of injury. The dead are yet to be identified.



The District Police commander for Akumadan, DSP Mahmoud Yussif, who confirmed the incident to Citi News expressed regret at the level of indiscipline on the country’s roads.



He called on stakeholders to devise more stringent measures to contain the canker.



The District Commander also appealed to Ghanaians to help with the identification of the dead.



The 18 injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at the Nkenkansu Government Hospital and Afrancho AME Zion Hospital.