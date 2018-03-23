Tumu Police Arrest Three Suspected Armed Robbers

Related Stories Three suspected armed robbers are in the grips of Tumu police after they were seen between Santijan and Guosi both in the Sissala East Municipality holding a locally manufactured double barrel pistol and three cutlasses each with torch lights.



According to eye witnesses the robbers were seen around 2:00am Wednesday.



The suspects have been identified as Chief Dasaa Abdul Rahman 31 years, a Mampurisi, Tunguri Bandie Samuah 35 years, Fulani and Naafiu Abdullah 21 years, also a Mampurisi.



The Sissala East Municipal Police Commander ASP Stephen Abanga who disclosed the information to Radford News said that on the 21st March 2018 at about 2:00am they had information that some people where seen between Santijan and Guosi and the police appealed to the youth there to accost them whiles they set off to arrest the suspects. They accosted them to Santijan Chief Palace.



"When we got there, a search on them revealed that a double barrel pistol 4 ten bow with one cartridge, three cutlasses and torch lights were found".



"We questioned them and they said they were coming from Eziesi in the West Mamprusi District"



"They said a Fulani had stolen their cattle and they were tracing and when they got to Guosi, they stopped two men on a motorbike to find out whether they had seen those cattle "he added.



ASP Stephen Abanga said the three suspects will be put before court tomorrow while investigation are ongoing.