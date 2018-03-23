Americans Could Import Bombs, cocaine Into Ghana – Jean Marie

Related Stories A communication team member of the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cautioned government to do a strict scrutiny of the military cooperation agreement between Ghana and the United States.



The reason, Jean Marie speaking on Adom FM said the conditions in the agreement which were approved by Cabinet are not favourable to Ghana.



Many Ghanaians are apprehensive about the military agreement between Ghana and the USA. The agreement, among other things, will allow the U.S. government to have access to Ghanaian military facilities and also grant them widespread tax exemptions.



A clause in the agreement granting U.S. Military Contractors unimpeded access has been a major source of concern for security experts.



This, according to the Minority in Parliament amounts to mortgaging the sovereignty of the country to the Americans.



Jean Marie said the Akufo-Addo led government is putting Ghanaians at risk.



According to her, the Americans can even bring “bombs or cocaine” to Ghana without the knowledge of the security due to clauses in the agreement. “If these soldiers rape any citizen of Ghana, we can’t arrest him because of the clause. I think Cabinet did not do a good job,” she added.



The NDC woman said the Akufo-Add-led government has proven that it is ready to mortgage Ghana for just $20 million. Jean Marie said her party is backing the Minority in Parliament to do everything possible to block the agreement on grounds that Ghana will surrender her sovereignty under the terms of the deal.



In a quick rebuttal, a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Naa Torshie described as hypocritical the position taken by the NDC.



She noted that, the same agreement was signed by the erstwhile Mahama government in 2015 thus could not fathom why the Minority in Parliament are making “ugly noises”. “The NDC Minority in Parliament is good at propaganda so I’m not surprised about their behavior” she stressed



Naa Torshie appealed for calm as the government work to improve their socio-economic conditions.



