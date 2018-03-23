Nana Adjei Ampofo To Challenge Ghana-US Military Deal At Supreme Court

Related Stories An Accra-based legal practitioner, Nana Adjei Ampofo, says he is heading to the Supreme Court next week to challenge the proposed Ghana-United States military deal.



"Everything is ready and by next week Wednesday, the writ would be filed at the Supreme Court, "he told Graphic Online's Kwame Asare Boadu in Accra today, (March 23).



Nana Ampofo, a former Omanhene of Goaso, said the agreement which the Ghana government was bent on carrying through, was an affront to the security and integrity of the nation.



"It [agreement] will jeopardise our security and it is an affront to the dignity of Ghana as a whole," he said.

















Source: Daily Graphic