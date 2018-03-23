Taxi Driver Caged For Defilement

Related Stories An Accra circuit court has remanded into custody a 47-year-old taxi driver for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl at Teshie Tsuibleoo, a suburb of Accra.



Prince Samuel Adzokatsi is alleged to have kept the victim in his room for two days during which he purportedly had sex with her.



The victim’s mother, according to sources, reported to the police that she had not found her daughter for two days.



The minor reportedly returned home on the third day and when questioned, she mentioned the suspect as the one she was staying with, claiming that during that perios, Prince Samuel Adzokatsi had sex with her.



Prince was hauled before the court for defiling a child under the age of 16, but he pleaded not guilty.



He told the court that he had been framed up because he knew nothing about the charges proffered against him.



The court, presided over by Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, remanded him to reappear on April 3, 2018.



Deputy Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court that on February 8, 2018, the victim’s mother sent her to go and collect money from her father.



He said the victim however, did not return home for two days and a report was made to the Osu police.



The prosecutor stated that the victim returned home later and when questioned, she mentioned the suspect as the one she was staying with and that he (suspect) had sex with her during her stay with him.



The prosecutor said the victim’s mother was then issued with a police medical form to take her to the hospital. The matter was then handed over to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service; the suspect was later arrested and after investigation, arraigned before the court.