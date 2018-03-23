Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Cases Jump To 198

Related Stories Statistics from the National Tuberculosis Control Programme (NCTP) has indicated that the number of drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) cases in Ghana has gone up.



Reported cases increased to 198 cases in 2017 as compared to 30 in 2013.



Programmes Manager of the NCTP, Dr Frank Bonsu, who made the statistics known, attributed the increase to the lack of enthusiasm, passion and drive by healthcare providers working in TB control.



He added that the financing mechanism to support treatment adherence by patient is no longer available, which leads to poor treatment supervision and ultimately increases drug-resistant TB.



Speaking at the commemoration of World TB Day (WTBD) 2018 in Accra yesterday, Dr Bonsu also disclosed that TB case notification has been declining in the last four years.



He said it has declined in the last four years, from a 2013 new notified cases of 15,606 to 14,550 new cases.



“There was a decline in TB reported cases in every region, except Western, Upper East and Brong Ahafo regions. Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions, however, continue to record high number of cases,” he noted.