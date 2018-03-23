It’s Never True I Fondled Ebony And It Will Never Be True Till Christ Comes - Mortuary Man

Related Stories The mortuary man who is in the news for desecrating the corpses of late Dancehall act, Ebony Reigns and her friend, Frankie Kuri has finally broken his silence.



In the said video, which has since gone viral, the mortuary man is seen spreading his hands across the corpses of Ebony and her friend, Franky Kuri, as another stands by to video the action.



Some Ghanaians called for the mortuary man to be arrested, saying he has failed to respect the dead.



But speaking in an interview on Joy News, the mortuary man, who only gave his name as Ben said he did nothing wrong since he was acting on the orders of the police.



He said he was asked to identify some of the fractures on the body as part of his job.



“It’s never true that I fondled Ebony and it will never be true till Christ comes. I am a grown up person and will never do such a thing. I was only pointing the injury part as I was being commanded to do and there was no way I would make fun of Ebony and her friend. Ebony was a star and I respect her a lot” he told Joy News.



The mortuary man who claims to have been working for the past 20 years said he respects his profession and would not dare to damage anyone’s reputation.



He said ever since the issue happened, he felt embarrassed but his pastors and family members encouraged him and therefore would not allow this issue to discourage him.



“After the issue happened, a lot of people encouraged me to move on because I was embarrassed and annoyed. My pastors and all loved ones continue to support me. We have a mortuary workers association and they are all supporting me and so I’m not perturbed because i know the truth will one day come out” he noted.



The late Ebony Reigns, known in real life as Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died on February 8 after being involved in a fatal car crash on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway.





Source: Joy News