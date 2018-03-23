Our Leaders Have Failed Us Once Again – Nunoo Mensah

Related Stories Former National Security adviser, Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah says it’s unnecessary for government to agree a deal for the establishment of an American Military Base in the country.



According to him, justification by the US Ambassador that the $20 million that Ghana stands to gain under the military is a shame deal.



“Our leaders have failed us once again and thinking about only them. How can you establish a US military base in the country and agree to gain just $20million and you think it’s best for us? Hell no. You can’t sell Ghana for such amount of money. Even International schools in the country will not charge such amount. It’s a disgrace” he said on Accra based Radio Station Neat FM.





Mr. Nunoo-Mensah’s comment follows Ambassador Jackson’s interview with Joy News arguing Ghana stands to benefit substantially from $20 million it will be given for its cooperation in the agreement.



“$20 million being invested in the Ghanaian army in a year is pretty significant return,” he said.







