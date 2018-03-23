Ringleader Of Demonstration Against Mallams And Fetish Priests Arrested

Related Stories The Techiman Police has arrested Mr. Kwadwo Adjei, the Chairman, Techiman Youth Association for allegedly causing damage to properties of some alleged fake mallams and fetish priests in the town.



Agyei led a demonstration which was held against some spiritualists at Techiman in the Brong-Ahafo Region for allegedly swindling innocent people, which according to the demonstrators was tarnishing the image of the town.



Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, when contacted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani confirmed the story and stated that Adjei was in the custody of the Sunyani Municipal Police Command.



He said the youth of Techiman sought for Police permit for a peaceful demonstration against some alleged fake fetish priests and mallams for fraudulently taking monies from the general public under the pretext of “doubling money for people and casting spells on their enemies”.



Chief Inspector Oppong said the Techiman Police Command granted the permit and directed the demonstrators to use the approved routes agreed upon with the Police and cautioned the leaders that they would be held responsible for any damage or violence during the demonstration.



He said on March 18, 2018 after the demonstration one, Nana Moshi and three other people who are mallams and fetish priests, reported to the Techiman Police that their houses and properties were burnt and destroyed by some of the demonstrators.



Chief Inspector Oppong said the Police therefore arrested Adjei who was the ringleader to assist in the investigations, but the angry youth besieged the Techiman Police station for his release whilst supporters of the victims also made same demand for instant justice on him.



He said sensing danger, the Techiman Police whisked Adjei to Sunyani Municipal Police Station for safety and also to assist in investigation on charges of causing damage and treat of life.



Chief Inspector Oppong said the suspect would be impeached after completion of the investigations.