Bawumia Launches 'Teacher Trainee Allowance Restoration'

Related Stories The Akufo-Addo led administration has finally materialized its promise of restoring the teacher trainee allowance formerly scrapped by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.



The “student aid” which played a significant role in garnering more votes for the New Patriotic Party was launched at a brief ceremony in Accra Friday, March 23, 2018.



Speaking at the National Youth Authority’s Youth Entrepreneurship Forum at the Accra Digital Centre, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said the trainee allowance has come to stay, adding that it will be an incentive to make the profession more attractive.



“The restoration of the teacher trainee allowance is the first step on the road to ensuring that the teacher enjoys the exulted status it enjoyed in times past. With your help we shall make this happen,” he said.



Dr. Bawumia who addressed the gathering on behalf of President Nana Adoo Dankwah Akufo-Addo in his closing remarks finally delivered the long-awaited news which received a rapturous applause from the audience.



He said, “It is my singular honour to formerly declare teacher training allowance duly restored on behalf of Nana Adoo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.”



The Vice President further lauded the students for choosing the teaching profession urging them to give in their all to serve mother and transform lives.



President Akufo-Addo in 2017 highlighted some of the perceived failings of the Mahama administration and also then outlined the key policies he intended to execute notwithstanding financial constraints.



Among the government key interventions he outlined were the Free Senior High School policy, the restoration of teacher trainee allowances and restoration of nurse trainee allowances among others.



It was highly debated that failure of the Mahama government to heed to the cry of the teacher trainees accounted for the heavy defeat of the NDC in the 2016 general elections.



The NPP is however optimistic of capturing power again in 2020 if it is able to fulfil the numerous promises it made during the 2015/2016 campaign season.