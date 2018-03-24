237 Reasons Why People Have Sex — But Most Just Do It ‘For Fun’

Related Stories There are 237 reasons why people have sex, scientists say — with most of us doing it “for fun”.



Blokes tend to cite physical reasons such as attraction, while women are spurred on by emotions, including love and insecurity.



Researchers quizzed more than 4,500 people and found three reasons for sex among the top four for both men and women.



They were because it’s fun, because it feels good and for a desire to experience physical pleasure.



But other motivations varied significantly, the scientists from Ghent University Hospital in Belgium found.



The long list of reasons included boosting self-esteem, boredom, revenge, duty and to burn calories.



Sexual satisfaction fell as people aged.



They found 77.7 per cent of 18 to 22-year-olds had sex at least once a week, while that fell to 61.8 per cent in those over 55.



Study leader Dr Elia Wyverkens said: “Men tend to endorse reasons centring on visual sexual cues.



"In contrast, women are looking for expressions of love and commitment.”





