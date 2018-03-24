Czech Ambassador Calls on Speaker Ocquaye

Related Stories Madam Gita Fuchsova, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Ghana on Thursday paid a courtesy on the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Michael Oquaye, at his office at the Parliament House, in Accra, to grow the bilateral relations between the two countries.



She commended the two nations for their bilateral relations during the last six decades, and underscored the need for Ghana and the Czech Republic to continually deepen their co-operation the area of agriculture, internal and external security and trade among others.



Madam Fuchsova said the Czech Republic was ready to support Ghana with human capacity development and expertise.



On issues of cultural diversity, she said both countries had unique cultural heritage which must be preserved for future generations, recalling that she was very proud to watch the University of Ghana Dancing Troupe demonstrate the rich culture of Ghana when they visited Czech Republic last year.



She announced that Ghana’s Agriculture Minister would soon sign a trade relations agreement with her country.



“On the 7th to 11th of next month, Minister for Agriculture of Ghana will be in Czech Republic to foster and deepen bilateral corporation through sharing of ideas to improve on the activities of the sector” she said.



Prof Oquaye said Ghana was fully committed to bilateral agreements of both countries, and called for more cooperation in the areas of science and technology.



He reiterated the need to extend the scholarship base of the Czech Republic on women empowerment and the need to consider women in the affairs of major agenda of the two nations.