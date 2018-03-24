Two Children Perish In A Collapsed Building

Related Stories Two Children on Thursday morning perished when the room they were sleeping in collapsed on them during a torrential rainfall at Nkoranza in the Brong-Ahafo Region.



Briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Friday in Sunyani, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer said in the early hours of Thursday, March 22, 2018, Mr. Alfred Sampana, grandfather of the children reported at the Nkoranza Police station about the incident.



Chief Inspector Oppong said at about 0400 hours when there was a downpour, part of the building that the children were sleeping in at old Zongo collapsed on them, Prince Nchoyine, 10 years and Olivia Atingana 12 years and killed them instantly.



But Vivian Nchoyine, aged 12 who was also with them sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Nkoranza St. Theresa's Catholic Hospital where she was admitted and responding to treatment, he said.



Chief inspector Oppong said Police followed up to the scene and removed the deceased’s mutilated bodies to the Hospital’s mortuary pending autopsy and added that Police was conducting investigation into the case.