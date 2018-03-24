Voltic Promotes Water Conservation On World Water Day

Related Stories Voltic GH Limited (Voltic), joined in the celebration of the World Water Day globally, in an event organized with the Anoff Primary and Junior High School and its surrounding Communities in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality.



The event which was on the theme “Nature for Water – conserving our water bodies sustainably” forms part of Voltic’s water stewardship initiative to provide accessible water to all while educating communities about the importance of water conservation. The event was also to fulfill the UN Sustainable Development Goal 6 of ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.



Employees of the Voltic joined students of Anoff Primary School on a walk to create awareness on water conservation, and hygienic water usage to prevent illnesses. In a town meeting, members of the community were also educated by Mr. Eric Eshun and Mrs. Phyllis Sarkodieh both from the Quality Assurance department of Voltic on the simple water management techniques, including rain water harvesting.



Addressing the community, Mr. Samuel Addison, Safety Health Environment and Quality (SHEQ) Manager at Voltic indicated Voltic’s delight in meeting the dire needs of the school by providing a lasting solution to the water challenges faced by the Anoff School when Voltic commissioned a mechanized borehole for the school in January this year “Water is life thus for us at Voltic, we spare no cost in providing access to portable water with our Cool Pac sachet brand.



Our aim is to continuously make clean, quality and affordable water readily available for all especially people at the bottom of the pyramid while creating value. Even as we enjoy the water systems available to us today, we need to be good stewards to ensure preservation and conservation of the water resources for posterity”. He urged the pupils and school authorities to use the water wisely, avoid wastage and maintain the borehole provided to them by the company.



The Headmistress of the Anoff School, Madam Dora Ayesu in her remarks stated that, “the intervention of Voltic is key in resolving the challenge of looking on as 600 pupils travel several miles to fetch water. We are very grateful for the gesture and will work to sustain it for years to come”.



“Until Voltic gave us water in our school, we had to walk on the hot sun to fetch water from the faraway stream. I am very happy that we have water in our school now. I promise to close the tap well to conserve it.” Said Miss ………… JHS 1 pupil of Anoff Primary and Junior High School.



Voltic since its establishment in 1995 has prioritized corporate social investments in the areas of health, sanitation, environment, education, women empowerment and rural developments as part of its contribution to the sustainable development of Ghana.



As a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Voltic remains committed to ensuring that Ghanaians are refreshed everyday with the best Beverages and Mineral Water Produced in the country.