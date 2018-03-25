Police Save 'Thief' At Ebony's Burial Service

Related Stories While thousands of sympathizers trooped the State house in Accra to mourn and pay their last their respect to dancehall diva, Ebony Reigns, others had their own agenda.



A young man who pretended to be one of the grievers narrowly escaped lynching after he was caught trying to pick-pocket others busily mourning the late ‘Maame Hwe’ hitmaker.



But for the heavy security presence at the funeral grounds, the young man would have suffered what has come be known as a ‘mob justice’.



The police who quickly came to the alleged thief’s rescue hand-cuffed him and took him to the police station for questioning.



The final funeral rites of Ebony attracted high profile personalities, colleague musicians and the creative arts industry players.



Stonebwoy, Andy, Afia Schwerzneger, Dabbo, Kwaku Manu, Wanlov, Kojo Antwi, Patapaa, Ex Doe, Samini, Country Man Songo, Serwaa, were among the many celebrities present.



Top officials from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) including, Ibrahim Mahama, Oko, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije. Oye Lithur, among others also showed up in their numbers to commiserate with friends and family of the late singer.





