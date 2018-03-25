Radford University College To Introduce LLB Programme

Related Stories Radford University College will soon introduce a Bachelor of Laws programme (LLB) in its academic curriculum.



Executive Chairman of the school, Nana Dwomoh Sarpong announced this at its 5th congregation and 9th matriculation ceremonies in Accra.



He indicated that, management of Radford has sought approval from the Board of Trustees and work is progressing steadily for the Law programme in collaboration with its mentor institution, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Nana Dwomoh Sarpong indicated that, they are committed to introduce curriculum to reflect present-day knowledge needed to transform the country and Africa at large.



Also, he said Radford has introduced ‘Catch them Youth’ initiative as part of the school’s strategy to catch students young and develop their entrepreneurial abilities.



The Radford Executive Chairman noted that, the College has decided to set aside some seed money for students with bankable projects to ensure they bring their dreams to life.



“As a university college, we would invite banks to identify and support students and help them shape their concepts into full blown business plans” Nana Sarpong stated.



He added that, investors will also be invited to see the projects work of students and finance them to cut down the growing unemployment rate in the country.



This plan, Nana Dwomoh Sarpong said is to reinforce their commitment to train entrepreneurs to help boost Ghana’s economy.



Meanwhile, a total of 183 students from seven departments graduated. 19 representing 10 percent first class, 96 presenting 52% got second class upper, 64 presenting 35% and 4 representing 2% got second class lower and pass respectively.



President of Radford, Dr. Paul Effah charged the graduands to be good ambassadors and put whatever they have learnt into practice.



“Radford has prepared you to be entrepreneurs for society and the world of work. go there and create jobs for yourselves and others to demonstrate that you are a different breed of students equipped to help in the socio-economic transformation of the country” he stated.