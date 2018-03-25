AMA Advises Drivers To Avoid Drunk-Driving

Related Stories The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has advised drivers to avoid drinking and driving and obey road safety regulations before, during and after the Easter festivities.



The Assembly urged road users, especially drivers, to drive within the speed limits on all roads in the City, as well as stop for pedestrians at pedestrian crossings to avoid road crashes.



A statement signed by Mr Mohamed Adjei Sowah, the Chief Executive of the AMA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the advice was a continuous initiative launched in collaboration with the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police to remind drivers of the dangers of driving after drinking.



It said as part of activities for this year’s Easter Season and beyond, the Assembly had launched a road safety campaign dubbed: “Charley, Dey Guard - Never Drink and Drive” to highlight the devastating impact of drunk-driving.



The statement said the impact of driving under the influence of alcohol resulted in loss of total concentration and coordination, delayed reflexes and the inability to make correct judgments and decisions.



A special MTTD task force would, therefore, be working tirelessly during the Easter Season to enforce Section Four of the Road Traffic Act 683 that mandates that drivers’ Blood Alcohol Content must be below 0.08mlg.



The task force would be equipped with world-class breathalyzers to accurately measure drivers’ blood alcohol content.



“This initiative is supported by the AMA Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Safety (AMA-BIGRS) that is committed to ensuring the reduction of road traffic deaths by 50 per cent by 2020,” the statement added.



“Road safety is an integral part of the quality of life of city residents, and the AMA is working in collaboration with its partners to reduce road crashes, fatalities and serious injury on the city’s streets.”



It advised pedestrians to be on guard and cross streets at pedestrian crossings, the foot bridges and the Pelican stop lights to avoid accidents.



The statement urged motor cyclists to obey traffic signals, avoid reckless riding and always wear their helmets.



“All road users have the responsibility to ensure safe road use and achieve harmony on the roads,” it added.



Data from the MTTD shows that in 2016, 10 injuries and fatalities were recorded due to road crashes during the Easter festivities in Accra.



The city recorded 12 injuries and fatalities in 2017, during the same period, the statement said.