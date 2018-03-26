Defence Deal: NUGS Demo Wednesday

Related Stories The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has served notice of embarking on a nationwide demonstration on Wednesday 28 March 2018, against the approval of the controversial Defence Corporation Agreement between Ghana and the United States of America.



NUGS on Friday, 23 March 2018, issued a caution to government and further called on legislators to reject the agreement.



However, despite the Minority MPs walking out of parliament, the Majority voted to approve the deal.



As part of the agreement, the US government will be spending $20 million in training and supplying equipment for the Ghana Armed Forces with Ghana expected to bear the cost for securing US military facilities in the country. According to the contract, US forces will also enjoy unfettered access to certain key installations as well as diplomatic immunity.



NUGS unhappy with the approval of the deal in a statement said: “The agreement is an errant insult on the sovereignty and independence of the Republic of Ghana. The agreement has the tendency of polarising the state and must be resisted by all Ghanaians with all our might in defending and upholding in high esteem the sovereignty of Ghana.”



NUGS has therefore called on the president, cabinet and the Council of State to as a matter of urgency withdraw the agreement for reassessment and renegotiation of the deal.



To achieve their objective, NUGS has declared today, Monday, 26 March 2018, as a “Red Week Protest” where they are encouraging all students across the country to wear red when attending lectures.



NUGS said it will also participate in the upcoming demonstration by the Ghana First Patriots on Wednesday, 28 March 2018.





