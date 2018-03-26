Opuni Goes To Court Today

Related Stories Dr Stephen Opuni, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) is expected to appear before an Accra High Court today, Monday, 26 March 2018, to answer charges of causing financial loss to the state.



The case which was originally scheduled for Friday, 23 March 2018 has been described by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a political witch-hunt against their former appointees.



Dr Opuni, businessman Seidu Agongo and AgriCult Ghana Company Limited, are facing 27 charges of willfully causing financial loss of GHS217million to the state, through three separate fertiliser supply contracts between 2014 and 2016.



The contracts were GHS43.1million (2013/2014 cocoa farming season), GHS75.3million (2014/2015 cocoa farming season) and GHS98.9million (2015/2016 cocoa farming season) totalling GHS217million through sole-sourcing, the state claimed, adding that procurement procedures for sole-sourcing were not followed.



According to the charges, the consignments of Lithovit Foliar were produced locally, contrary to an agreement between COCOBOD and AgriCult Ghana Company Limited that it be sourced from Germany.



Also, the Attorney General claims the fertilisers were manufactured without registration, thereby, flouting the Plants and Fertiliser Act 2010.





