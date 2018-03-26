Opuni trial; NDC Gurus Storm Court, 5 Buses Land in Accra

Related Stories Busloads of supporters are expected at the Accra High court where former COCOBOD CEO, Dr. Stephen Opuni is standing trial on 27 charges including causing financial loss to the state.



Deputy Communications Director of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, revealed five buses have been on the road from Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi heading to Accra.



Kwaku Boahen told Joy News that the supporters are coming to "see what is going on" just as journalists are also interested in reporting on the case.



The bussing of supporters comes after the NDC claimed the trial of the former appointee under the John Mahama administration, is politically motivated.



It is a claim the government has dismissed explaining there is sufficient evidence to support the charges.



But towing the party line, the NDC Deputy Communications Director insisted the trial is persecution, not prosecution.



He, however, pointed out that the party has not sanctioned the bussing of the supporters. The throng, they expect, are people "who think that Dr. Opuni is being crucified".



Giving his examples, Kwaku Boahen said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) keeps on defending Alfred Obeng, CEO of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST), during a controversy surrounding the sale of contaminated petroleum products.



Since the NPP is adamant in defending its people, the NDC also needs to defend its people.



The NDC is yet to support another former appointee, William Tevie, who is standing trial for causing financial loss to the state during his time as Chief Executive of the National Communications Authority.



Kwaku Boahen insisted the fight against corruption can be done without partisan coloration.



Shortly after speaking top NDC officials and former government ministers arrived at the court.



Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, former Fisheries minister Sherry Ayitey and former Attorney-General Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong have arrived at the court.



The courtroom which was already packed has had to be cleared after the court manager insisted there is the need to screen the audience.



There is heavy security at the court premises as police anticipate a heavy turn-out.