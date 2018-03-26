Opuni Granted ¢300,000 Bail

Related Stories Former COCOBOD CEO, Dr. Stephen Opuni, has been granted bail by an Accra High court hearing 27 charges against him including causing financial loss to the state.



His self-recognizance bail is to the tune of 300,000 cedis, the judge ruled and directed he deposits his passport with the CID Headquarters in Accra.



He is also to report himself to the CID any time he wishes to travel outside the country.



Second accused, Seidu Agongo, was also granted self-recognizance bail to the tune of 300,000 cedis and is to follow the same directives given Dr. Opuni.



His counsel Samuel Cudjoe told a packed Accra High Court his client's entitlement to bail is a settled matter in law and several cases.



Samuel Cudjoe explained Dr. Opuni has been very cooperative with the prosecution since EOCO began investigating him in 2016.



"He is ever willing and ready to appear before the court".



Dr. Opuni, he said, although the Monday start of the trial was given him at very short notice, his client still showed up.



He continued that investigators know his home in Accra including his ancestral home in Dormaa Ahenkro.



In a trial that lasted close to three hours, the legal counsel said his client will be in a race against time to complete the normal bail procedure if the court granted the bail.



After 2pm, he prayed the court Cudjoe that if granted bail, his client be allowed to go home although the bail procedure has not been completed.



The lawyer said he would continue the process Tuesday.







