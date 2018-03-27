Supporters Claim NDC Bussed Them To Opuni Trial

Related Stories Scores of party faithful on Monday flocked to the Accra Courts complex to solidarise with a former CEO of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr Stephen Opuni, who is facing trial for causing financial loss to the state.



The mainly youthful throng, who were seen singing and drumming, told Joy News, they were bused to the Courts complex by National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives.



Some NDC executives bused us here to hail and support him one young man told Joy News Komla Adom in Ga.



Dr Opuni was charged earlier in March alongside businessman, Seidu Agongo and Agricult Limited on 27 counts including causing financial loss to the state and selling/buying of misbranded fertilizer products.



Appearing on the first day of their trial Monday, both Dr Opuni and Mr Agongo pleaded not guilty to all 27 counts.



The court has since granted Dr. Opuni bail to the tune of ¢300,000.



Some supporters expressed excitement after the court granted him bail. The case has since been adjourned to April 11, 2018.



“We are so happy our lawyers were able to secure the bail, we are just waiting for him to come out so we will hail him,” a middle-aged woman said.



“We know he is innocent and we are going to chant and sing his praises when he emerges out of the courtroom…that is why our musicians are here,” one young man said.



National organizer of the NDC, Kofi Adams, has however dismissed the claims that the party bused people to the courts complex.



“Did you see any bus here because I didn’t see any,” he said.



Mr Adams asked journalists to direct their claims of bussing to the driver to find out who organized his passengers.



“…well then you should have asked the driver,” he said.



The NDC national executive member remained adamant when he was told some of the supporters confirmed they were bused there by the NDC.