Christian Men Unromantic, Boring – Duncan-Williams

Related Stories Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has charged Christian men to learn to be romantic in relating with their wives and desist from their “boring” attitude which is causing many problems for women in Christian marriages.



Preaching to his congregation in the second service on Palm Sunday, 25 March 2018 at Action Chapel International (ACI) off the Spintex Road, the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of ACI, said: “Some of the problems in the church with Christian women and their husbands is the fact that a lot of Christian men are not romantic. A lot of Christian men, you are very boring”.



He was concerned that the husbands stick to particular ways of doing things and not explore in order to spice up their love lives and their marriages.



“One way all the time; same place all the time, always bedroom, always you turn the light off,” he lamented.



Archbishop Duncan-Williams wondered how a husband will make his wife cook every day and never think of taking her to a restaurant once a while so they can enjoy some meals in a cozy environment as the wife takes a break from culinary roles.



“Your wife cooks every day. You don’t take her for lunch, you don’t take her for dinner, you’re always doing Bible studies and prayer meetings. Marriage is not prayer meetings, marriage is not Bible studies. Marriage is not spirituality. Marriage requires some things; you have to do some things. Christian brothers wake up,” he admonished the husbands in his church.



