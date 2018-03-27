If You Can’t Call Your Husband My Lord, Don’t Marry Him - Duncan Williams (VIDEO)

Related Stories Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has advised single ladies not to marry if they know they are not going to respect their husbands.



"If you don't respect him, don't marry him; because if you marry him, it won't work. You can quote all the scriptures in this world and say the two shall be one, it will not work. The need of every man is respect and adoration. You have to adore him: 'mi wura', 'nts3', my lord. If you can't call him 'mi wura', 'nts3', my lord, don't marry him, it's not going to work because men are wired in that way to feel respected, to be adored and to be praised...." he indicated while preaching to his congregation on Palm Sunday, 25 March 2018 at Action Chapel International (ACI).



