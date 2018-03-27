Police Impounds 70 Motorbikes In Sunyani

Related Stories Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in Brong-Ahafo impounded 70 motorbikes in a stirring road enforcement exercise it undertook in the Sunyani Municipality.



Including tricycles used for commercial purposes, most of the seized bikes were unregistered and others had expired documents, whilst majority of the riders had no license, and wore no crash helmets.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Superintendent Stella Sedame, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Commander of the MTTD noted that motor riders were causing nuisance, hence, the need for the Police to bring sanity on the road.



Supt. Sedame expressed worry that many motor and tricycle riders in the Sunyani Municipality were minors, who violate various traffic regulations that contributed to road crashes within the city.



She asked owners of the tricycles and motor bikes to submit relevant documents covering the machines before they will be released, adding that, the suspects would be screened and offending ones would be prosecuted.



As the Easter festivities set in, Supt. Sedame cautioned drivers particularly, against over-speeding and drunk-driving, saying, offenders would be prosecuted.



She said the police was determined to ensure that road crashes were reduced on the various highways in the region and advised drivers to observe and obey road signs.



Supt. Sedame also entreated the drivers to check their tyres, oil and brakes before journeying and also ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles.