RE: Spokesperson For Kumasi Mayor Fined For Defrauding Business

Related Stories The attention of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has been drawn to a false news report, written by mynewsonline.com Ashanti regional correspondent, Kwabena Danso Dapaah, with the caption “Spokesperson for Kumasi Mayor Fined for Defrauding Business”.



The reporter of the hoax story was unprofessional as he did a lazy piece of work by describing Mr. Frank Duodu, the main character in the story, as the spokesperson of the Kumasi Mayor, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi, without taking time to verify from the KMA before the publication.



It must be put on record that Mr. Frank Duodu is not the spokesperson of the Kumasi Mayor as the reporter, who clearly has a diabolical agenda to dent the hard-won image of Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi, wrongly captured in his story, which was also published by ghanaweb.com.



For the records, Mr. Frank Duodu is the current Kumasi Metro Director of National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and not the spokesperson for the Kumasi Mayor as the reporter claimed.



The Assembly is therefore demanding an immediate retraction and apology from Kwabena Danso-Dapaah and mynewsonline.com, where the misleading report was published, to help clean the dent that the false report had obviously done to the positive image of the Kumasi Mayor.



The Assembly would like to strongly state that since assumption of office, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi, has never engaged anybody as his spokesperson. The Public Relations Officer to the Assembly, Godwin Okumah Nyame, is the one who speaks for the Assembly.



The office of the Kumasi Mayor is therefore disassociating itself from the false publication, carried by mynewsonline.com. The public is also urged to treat the news report with the contempt that it deserves since the reporter clearly ignored the ethics of the journalism profession.