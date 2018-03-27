Footballer Remanded For Robbery And Causing Harm

Related Stories A Footballer, Kwabena Akete was on Monday remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for robbery and causing harm.



Kwabena was said to have caused harm to one Belinda Yeboah and robbed her of a hand bag containing three mobile phones, high target multi-coloured cloth, red wallet containing Cal Bank ATM card, voters ID card, passport pictures and unspecified amount of money.



He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was remanded by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on April 10.



The facts of the case, as presented by Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu, were that the complainant, Belinda is a Sales representative residing at Ashongman, while, Kwabena is a footballer also residing at Ashongman.



He said on June 8, 2017, at about 2200 hours, the complainant was on her way home from work and on reaching a section of the road near Shamal Assemblies of God Church at F line, she saw Kwabena standing beside a container. The complainant did not pay attention to him.



According to the Prosecution, the complainant kept going, but detected that Kwamena was following her.



The Prosecution said at a point in front of an Electrical shop, the complainant turned and saw Kwamena who was following her immediately attacked her with a punch and followed it with series of more punches, which fell her to the ground.



The prosecution said Kwamena forcibly took her bag from her but Belinda held her bag firmly, but Kwamena pulled out a well-sharpened cutlass and inflicted cutlass wounds on her left ear and her back.



Mr Adu said Belinda held the cutlass and pulled it from Kwamena and threw it away in the dark. Kwamena searched for it but could not find it so he went away.



The complainant later picked the cutlass and went to the Atomic Hills Police Station and made a complaint. She was issued with a medical form to go for medical treatment.



Mr Adu told the court that, as investigations was still on going, Belinda heard that a young man had been arrested at Ashongman after he used the same method on someone.



The complainant, Belinda, went to Ashongman police station but was redirected to Madina and over there she identified the accused as the one who robbed her.



He said when a search was conducted in his room, Belinda’s items were found including the red wallet and cloth.



When he was interrogated Kwamena told the police that he bought the cloth at Kantamanto and the red wallet belonged to his former girlfriend by name Josephine. He could however not identify the shop where he bought the cloth from or his former girlfriend.