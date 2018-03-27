No Proof That Breast Sucking Prevents Breast Cancer

Related Stories Dr Beatrice Wiafe-Addai, Director of the Peace and Love hospitals and Breast Care International has stated that there was no scientific proof that breast sucking by men prevent women from breast cancer.



She said globally, breast cancer was on the rise and the only surest way to be cured was early detection and treatment and therefore called on all stakeholders to intensify the education and campaign on screening for early detection and treatment.



Speaking at a health screening exercise organised by the Eastern Regional branch of the GJA for residents of Effiduase, Oyoko and Asokore near Koforidua, she noted that the breast sucking was one of the several myths surrounding the disease and said for some those reasons research had shown that one out of every eight women in Ghana would develop the disease in a lifetime.



She commended the GJA for giving people the opportunity to screen for the breast cancer and other chronic diseases and expressed the hope that others would follow.



Madam Comfort Asante, the New Juaben Municipal Chief Executive, who took part in the screening, was full of praise for the GJA for taking such initiatives to provide an opportunity for people to be health conscious.



She commended Dr Wiafe Addai, who led a team of nurses from Kumasi to support such a worthy cause and assured the GJA of her support in subsequent social activities.



The Regional Chairman of the GJA, Mr Maxwell Kudekor, said the screening was their social corporate responsibility to the society in which journalists practised and said “it should not always be the case that journalists would take from society, we also have to give back sometimes”



Hundreds of residents in the three communities benefited from breast cancer, hypertension, diabetes and HIV screening tests.