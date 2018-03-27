One Killed And 17 Others Arrested Over Suspected Cyber Fraud

Related Stories One person was killed and 17 others arrested when the police raided a den of suspected cyber fraudsters at Kings Cottage – Oyarifa near Kaybee.



About 20 laptop computers were seized from the suspects.



The deceased, identified only as Osariodon, was said to have been hit in the head by bullets as he attempted to flee.

An eyewitness, Miss Precious Edward, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the police had driven to the place in two vehicles and started firing warning shots as soon as they got down.



Osariodon tried to slip through but was caught by bullets, fell and died in a pool of blood, few metres away from the house where he and his other colleagues had gathered.



The assembly member for the area, Mr. Daniel Kwaku Owusu, and the Station Officer of the Mountain View Police Post, Chief Inspector Cynthia Azantilow, later visited the scene and arranged to carry the body away.