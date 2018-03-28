'We’re Ready For Anti-defence Deal Demo' - Police

Related Stories The Ghana Police Service has assured the general public that it is fully prepared to supervise the demonstration by pressure group Ghana First Patriotic Front on Wednesday, 28 March.



The demonstration is against the Akufo-Addo government’s decision to sign a military agreement with the government of the United States of America.



A statement signed by ASP Efia Tenge, Director of the Public Affairs Unit, Accra Regional Police Command, said: “The Accra Regional Police Command has outlined a comprehensive security arrangement for an intended demonstration by Ghana First Patriotic Front scheduled for Wednesday 28th March 2018. As agreed, the demonstration will start from Obra Spot through the Kwame Nkrumah venue to Farisco Traffic Light to TUC to EOCO and end at Hearts Park.



“All individuals, groups, and supporters who have expressed interest to join the Ghana First Patriotic Front are entreated to stick to the approved route agreed by the two parties.



“No splinter demonstration or act intended to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the demonstration will be tolerated. Nevertheless, the public is assured of maximum security during the special event.”



Parliament on Friday, 23 March approved the military agreement.



Speaker Professor Mike Oquaye said after the approval that the "house adopts the report from the joint committee on defence and interior.”



The approval of the agreement was done by only the majority side of parliament with the minority staging a walkout.



As part of the agreement, the United States (US) government will be spending $20 million in training and supplying equipment for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the US Embassy in Ghana, has said.



It also indicated that Ghana has also agreed to bear the cost and take primary responsibility for securing US military facilities in the country.



According to the contract, Ghana has granted US contractors tax exemption. Sources say the negotiation started in 2017.







