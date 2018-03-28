Thirteen-Year Old Boy Drowns In Abandoned Mined-Out Pit

Related Stories Master Peter Braimah, a 13-year old Junior High School pupil got drowned in an abandoned mined-out pit left by illegal gold miners at Owusukrom near Pankese in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.



Briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Pankese, the Acting Birim North District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Ms. Ivy Grace Dokuah said the victim, a second year pupil of Bramkrom DA JHS reportedly went with two other friends on Sunday March 25 2018, to swim in the Nnwin River when he allegedly slipped into the pit near the river at about 1600 hours.



Ms. Dokuah said it was not until about 1000 hours on Monday March 26 that some volunteers from Pankese were able to retrieve the body from the pit.



She said her information was that blood was allegedly oozing from the deceased’s nose when his body was retrieved.



Meanwhile the police have sent the body to the Atibie Government Hospital for an autopsy whilst investigations continue.