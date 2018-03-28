Kumasi: 20 Companies Express Interest In Waste-To-Energy Plant

Related Stories Twenty energy companies have expressed interest in converting waste into power in Kumasi, City Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, has revealed.



Mr Osei Assibey Antwi told the first ordinary meeting of the Metropolitan Assembly that some of the companies have already made financial commitments.



The revelation comes in the wake of challenges with the management of both solid and liquid waste in the metropolis.



Solid waste management has been a challenge compounded by the poor attitudes of the public, especially in the central business district.



All the prospective investors have been asked to submit detailed plans - feasibility studies - of their intended investments, including proof of funding and the terms and conditions under which their projects will be implemented and managed.



Ghana’s Ambassador to Cuba, His Excellency Napoleon Abdulai, has already spearheaded a successful meeting between KMA management and the President and CEO of PSP Cuba, S.L, Jose Poch Riba for the construction of a plant for waste-to-energy in the Ashanti Region capital, Kumasi.



For the start, the company agreed on a labour composition budget of GHS20,000 out of which GHS 16,000 has been deposited with KMA.



The Labour Team will consist of three expatriates from Spain and twenty Ghanaians.



It has also been agreed for the Metropolitan Chief Executive and his technical team to visit a waste-to-energy plant in Barcelona, Spain in May 2018 following which a detail work programme will be jointly adopted by KMA and the company.



This is expected to address the unsanitary conditions that result from the improper waste disposal and management.



The use of obsolete equipment and the assembly’s indebtedness to service providers among others have also been key among the challenges of waste management in the metropolis



Efforts are, however, being made to involve all stakeholders in a bid to rid the city of filth.



As part of efforts deal with unsanitary conditions at Kumasi, on March 12, 2018, the KMA out-doored 150 tricycles popularly called ‘aboboya’ (branded for waste collection only) to enhance the carting and disposal of solid waste in the metropolis



The access road to the Oti landfill site has been improved and lighting provided to enable 24/7 operations in waste collection and disposal.



Liquid waste disposal is another worry to city authorities.



Rehabilitation of the liquid waste stabilisation ponds is underway at a cost of $350,000 financed by Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP).



However, the assembly must make efforts to raise the remaining $400,000 to fully complete the project.



The assembly, in a close collaboration with WSUP, has successfully facilitated the construction of 487 household toilets out of a target of 1,200.



The programme is however on-going.



The Assembly has also entered the Sanitation Challenge (Ghana) Competition which has prize money of £400,000.



If all these efforts become successful, Kumasi could be a real force to reckon with in waste management in Ghana.