Comment From Koku Anyidoho Very Shameful - Paul Adom Otchere - VIDEO

Related Stories Host of popular news analysis show, Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere, has indicated that Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Abyidoho wants to send Ghana back to the dark days with his call for a civil coup to topple the Akufo-Addo government.



According to Mr Adom-Otchere, Ghana has achieved a lot of successes in the fourth republic, therefore, any attempt by Mr Anyidoho or any individual to illegally set aside the 1992 Constitution must not be countenanced.



His comments come on the heels of the arrest of Mr Anyidoho, who has been charged with treason for threatening on radio that there will be a civil coup d’etat to topple the Akufo-Addo administration.



Mr Anyidoho told Happy FM on Monday, 26 March that: “Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.



“On January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.



“There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana.”



“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the presidency,” Mr Anyidoho said.



Commenting on this development on the Good Evening Ghana show on Tuesday night, Mr Adom-Otchere said: “Some people support the statement that Koku Anyidoho made; that because Parliament has passed or is about to pass, or did pass an agreement that appeared unpalatable to them and they are beginning a series of demonstrations against the agreement tomorrow (Wednesday), we should overthrow the government like it happened in 1972 with Acheampong, and, that: history has a way of repeating itself.



“There is a clamour in Mr Anyidoho’s voice that history must repeat itself, the history that we have put into the dustbin, he wants to resurrect and you think Ghanaians are happy and satisfied with that? Those of you who agree with him, show me the part of the statement you agree with.



“The history Ghana has put into the dustbin, we should go back for it simply because you [NDC] were whipped in an election just in December, when you thought you were in commanding lead, you were in a distant defeat. How can anybody talk about the coup of 1972 repeating itself and some people are able to support it.”



He added: "This comment from Koku Anyidoho is very shameful and embarrassing."





Video below-

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FGoodEveningGhanaOfficial%2Fvideos%2F1844592875573416%2F&show_text=0&width=470" width="420" height="315" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe> Source: classfmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.