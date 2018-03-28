Anyidoho Arrest: We’ll Follow Due Process – Police

Related Stories Ghana Police Service has assured the public that they will follow due process after charging the Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, with treason felony following his arrest.



“The suspect has since been cautioned on offences related to causing fear and alarm and treason felony and is in custody pending further investigations,” a press release signed by ACP David Eklu, Director-General of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service stated on Wednesday 28 March 2018.



The police further urged the public to remain calm as they continue with investigations “in the discharge of our duties”.Meanwhile, lawyers of Mr Anyidoho are making frantic efforts to secure bail for the suspect.



The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service picked up Mr Anyidoho on Tuesday, 27 March, for inciting civilians to launch a coup d’etat against the Akufo-Addo government.



Mr Anyidoho was picked up at the Press Centre in Accra where he and several other opposition leaders belonging to the Progressive Forces, were holding a news conference, to condemn the government for signing a security cooperation deal with the United States of America.



CID officers wielding guns, stormed the press conference to pick up Mr Anyidoho amidst chaos and resistance from several other people who were at the presser.



Mr Anyidoho’s arrest follows indications by Minister of Information Mustapha Abdul-Hamid that Ghana’s security agencies must invite the NDC politician over his comment.



Mr Anyidoho told Happy FM on Monday, 26 March that: “Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.



“On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.



“There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana.”



“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the presidency,” Mr Anyidoho said.