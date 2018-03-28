'Please Hear Our Humble Prayer' - Anyidoho's Lawyer Pleads For His Release

Related Stories Lawyers for deputy NDC General Secretary Koku Anyidoho have pleaded for the release of the politician who has spent 24 hours in police custody for treasonable comments.



Edudzi Tamakloe told Joy News Wednesday they have made a "humble prayer" to the police to grant the deputy NDC General Secretary bail.



The Police still have 24 more hours within which it can hold the opposition politician after which they are required by law to arraign him and secure judicial permission to keep him any further.



After aggressive scenes at the Police CID headquarters where Koku Anyidoho was whisked away from party supporters, the NDC lawyer admits Koku's release is a matter of police discretion.



But he explained the NDC man deserves bail because he reported himself to the police signaling he has no intention to elude the police.



They have therefore made a "humble application" to the police for his release stressing that "any additional minute is contrary to our expectation"



Former President Mahama who arrived from election-observation duties in Sierra Leone was driven to the Police CID headquarters to "commiserate with a comrade", Edudzi Tamakloe said.



Mahama is reportedly trying to negotiate the release of a man with whom he has a strained relationship. Koku has suggested publicly, he is not a big Mahama fan following his "I loved President Mills; I worked for President Mahama” comment.



Edudzi Tamakloe who has seen Koku at the BNI said the politician praised by his supporters for his tough-talk and criticised by his opponents as a loose-talker is "in good spirits".