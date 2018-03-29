Car Wash Attendant Sells Client’s Car To Finance His Wedding

Related Stories Abuja: A 29-year old car wash attendant, Mohammed Chado, has been arrested by the police in Abuja for allegedly selling a year 2000 model of Toyota Camry that a client had asked him to wash.



The suspect, who was working at a car wash outlet in Apo, Abuja, allegedly made away with the car and sold it for N450,000, which he reportedly used to marry a wife.



The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Sadiq Bello, said: “Chado was arrested at Batafe village in Niger State where he was hiding after he sold a Toyota Camry 2000 model that was given to him for washing."



The stolen car has been recovered.” Chado, in an interview with newsmen, explained that he spent N300,000 on his wedding and expended the balance on feeding and other needs.



The suspect said: “I gave the money to my family to buy the needed wedding items, then I spent the balance on feeding myself for one year.”



